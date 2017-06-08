YouGov Poll Puts UK Conservatives at 42%, Labour at 35% on Eve of Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A new opinion poll by YouGov on Wednesday gave the Conservative party a seven-point lead over the Labour party, just a day ahead of a crucial general election in the United Kingdom.

"Our final call poll for the Times has voting intention figures of CON 42%, LAB 35%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 5%," the pollster said. "The seven point Conservative lead is the same as at the previous election, but we think it is likely they will nevertheless be returned with an increased majority."

The survey on voting intentions, conducted on June 5-7, showed that the Tories' huge lead over the main opposition party had shrunk considerably over the past six weeks, mostly through increases in Labour support.

Despite the losses, Prime Minister Theresa May's party looks set to win a bigger majority in the House of Commons, the pollster predicted, improving the standing the Tories have had since the 2015 election.