Register
18:26 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Brit

    From Brexit to Liberalism: Britons Tell Sputnik What Matters Most This Election

    CC BY 2.0 / Aurelien Guichard / Royal Wedding
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (19)
    0 9220

    In less than 24 hours the polling stations around the UK will open and once again, voters will head to the ballot box to cast their vote, electing the next party and person to lead Britain.

    Britain's main political parties are on Wednesday (June 7), the very last day before the June 8 general election, butting heads in one final push. Whether it's the Conservatives, Labour or UKIP, all parties have been campaigning relentlessly to get their messages across to the public. There, of course, can only be one winner and well, it's for the British people to ultimately decide which party that will be.

    A polling station sign is seen ahead of the forthcoming general election, in London, Britain June 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    A polling station sign is seen ahead of the forthcoming general election, in London, Britain June 6, 2017.

    Sputnik took to the streets of London to speak to people from all walks of life, asking who they will be voting for in the election — the viewpoints, unsurprisingly, varied significantly.

    The NHS and Education

    Linda, a teacher who lives in the capital, said that her concern around the educational sector, as well as healthcare, was a pertinent factor in who she would be voting for June 8.

    "There have been a lot of changes and I am concerned about the future of our education system. Also the NHS is not getting enough funding. I have a parent that is getting older and I am concerned about her healthcare," Linda told Sputnik.

    Sophie shared Linda's views, however she said she believed that once the Conservative government has been removed from power, real change could take place.

    "Healthcare is the most important thing for me. I've spent a lot of time in the hospital, and I can feel what the cuts are doing to the NHS. I feel that is something a Labour government would fix. With Brexit, I did vote to remain, but I do believe that if we get the Tories out, it will be a smoother process," Sophie told Sputnik.

    Rise of Liberalism

    Pelumi, who works for Restore Citizenship, a Christian organization, said that none of the key issues presented in the party manifestos really spoke to him and that Brexit may be important, but it's certainly not exciting.

    His key concern however, was the rise of liberalism.

    "Whichever party you vote for there will be liberalism, it doesn't have to be a bad thing, but currently it is pushing strongly against those who are Christian. There's lots of push to tag Christians as bigots because they don't transcribe to transgenderism, homosexuality or gay marriage."

    "You will find liberalism across all parties, from Corbyn [Labour] and May [Conservative], and even Tim Farron [Liberal Democrats] was forced to say homosexuality was not a sin and I thought he was a Christian. I will be voting none of the above. I'm not passive and I believe people should be involved in voting and they should strike through their vote," Pelumi told Sputnik.

    Security

    Joshua, from London, shared Pelumi's Christian faith, however he won't be spoiling his ballot, and his main concern was security.

    "I take homeland security, from walking the streets to how secure myself and my future family will be very seriously," Joshua said.

    Police counterterrorism officers pose during a media opportunity in London, Wednesday, August 3, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Police counterterrorism officers pose during a media opportunity in London, Wednesday, August 3, 2016.

    "My morals and beliefs are also important. Someone who is able to negotiate good deals for us in Brexit is crucial. I voted to leave the EU, and it's important to see someone who will be able to represent us effectively down there."

    Young people in the street
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    The Apathetic Continent: Voter Turnout in Europe at Its Lowest Point in History
    Apathy

    However, not everyone was as passionate as Joshua.

    Aden, a young voter, didn't really know much about the political parties at all.

    "Too be honest, I don't know enough about the election to make a decision. There is too much propaganda to make a choice. I feel like all candidates will be anti-terrorism and I don't care about Brexit," Aden told Sputnik.

    Living Standards

    Jonathan Lee, a graphic designer from London, wanted people's living standards to improve.

    "People's living standards need to get better, I'm not bothered with security and Brexit as it hasn't impacted me yet. I'm voting for my own well-being," Jonathan told Sputnik.

    Immigration, Brexit

    Ade, a young voter from London, believed that the issues surrounding immigration and Brexit were key.

    "The most important thing is Europe and immigration."

    Travellers at Heathrow queue to have their passports checked at the UK border
    © Photo: Rex Features
    Travellers at Heathrow queue to have their passports checked at the UK border

    "I want the nation to have its own autonomy and government so we can focus on our won issues rather than be entangled with European politics," Ade told Sputnik.

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (19)

    Related:

    UK Election Reaches Final Round After Rollercoaster Political Year
    UK Election 2017: Will the Recent Attacks on Democracy Impact the People's Vote?
    UK General Election 2017: Politicians, Policies, Polls
    Tags:
    standard of living, voters, Brexit, issues, liberalism, education, faith, counterterrorism, healthcare, security, immigration, UK General Election 2017, Green Party, Labour Party, UKIP, Conservative Party, Liberal Democrats, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok