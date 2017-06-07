French Police Discover Footage Proving Paris Attacker's Links to Daesh

PARIS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday afternoon, a 40-year-old man of Algerian descent armed with a hammer attacked the policemen near the cathedral. During the attack, the man reportedly shouted references to Syria, and later details indicated that he called himself a "soldier of the caliphate."The attacker was later hospitalized with bullet wound after being neutralized by police. One of the police officers received minor injuries as a result of a hammer blow.

© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer Man With Hammer Attacks Police Officers Next to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

French media reported that the attacker’s name is Farid I.

Early on Wednesday law enforcement officers searched a house in the town of Cergy-Pontoise in the department of Val-d'Oise, where the attacker lived. The man himself is currently in custody at the hospital.

The counterterrorist unit of the Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the incident.