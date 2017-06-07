Second French National Identified as Victim of London Attack

The victim was named as 36-year old Sebastien Belanger, who had been living in the UK capital for seven years, the ministry said.
On the evening of the attack, Belanger was at a bar in London's Borough Market.
The first victim of the attack was earlier identified as a 27-year-old French man from the Saint-Malo district in Brittany, who worked in a bar in the Borough Market.
The attack in London claimed 7 lives and injured 48 people. The assailants' truck ran over pedestrians on London Bridge and headed to the Borough Market afterwards, where three terrorists started stabbing people in a local bar.
