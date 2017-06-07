Poroshenko Signs Law on Ukrainian Language Quotas for Television

KIEV (Sputnik) – The law demands that at least 75 percent of programs and films must be broadcast in the Ukrainian language.

"That was your [media representatives’] initiative and proposals, which were only supported by me. The lawmakers worked perfectly and I had a great pleasure and honor to sign [the law]," Poroshenko said, as quoted by his press office.

Ukraine has been revising its language policy since the overthrow of former President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. The new political course includes boosting the Ukrainian language as the expense of the Russian language, which is a mother tongue for millions of Ukrainian citizens.