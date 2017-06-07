Thief Posing as Religious Pilgrim Steals Remains of Saint's Brain

John Bosco, the founder of the Salesian religious institute in Turin who dedicated his life to the education and aid of disadvantaged children, was canonized by Pope Pius XI in 1934.

Last week, an unidentified person disguised as one of the pilgrims who regularly flock to the popular church in Castelnuovo, east of the city, took the relic from its place behind the altar.

The archbishop of Turin referred to the theft as one that only a person with "profound moral misery" could come up with.

Churchgoers are divided as to the motive of the theft, with some saying the thief might demand a ransom, and others claiming that he aimed to "defile" the remains in some way.

​Archbishop Cesare Nosiglia has called for the thief to return the relic immediately, "without any conditions so we can close this painful page and continue to honor the memory of Don Bosco worthily in his birthplace."

Local police set up roadblocks in the area and are investigating the case.

Similar incidents have taken place in Italy in the past. Three years ago in January, someone stole a relic containing Pope John Paul II's blood. But the thieves, allegedly more interested in the gold and glass container, tossed the relic and it was later recovered.