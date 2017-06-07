Register
03:16 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Surveillance cameras are fixed on a pole in the Marxloh district of Duisburg, western Germany, on December 21, 2016

    UK Makes First Arrest Using Controversial Facial Recognition Technology

    © AFP 2017/ Roland Weihrauch / dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 710

    After a period of extensive trials, the United Kingdom has marked its first arrest based on automatic facial recognition (ACR) technology, after a man was apprehended by South Wales police.

    It was revealed in April that, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium, South Wales police were scanning the faces "of people at strategic locations in and around the city centre." 

    It isn’t clear whether the man arrested on May 31 was taken into custody as a direct result of that testing, but a police spokesman told Ars Technica, "It was a local man and unconnected to the Champions League." 

    Camera surveillance
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Camo-Pattern Could Beat Face Recognition Camera Algorithm

    Though authorities didn’t elucidate the nature of the arrest, Ars Technica concluded that the man was identified using a database of 500,000 mugshots called the "Niche Record Management system," which features "an integrated mobile field reporting capability that seamlessly operates over very low bandwidth radio networks, as well as offline in remote locations via the disconnected mode," according to the Niche website.

    South Wales police have now expressed their desire to have a wide-scale deployment of the ACR technology.

    "The world we live in is changing and with that comes a need to change the way we police," Assistant Chief Constable Richard Lewis said. "We are investing in ensuring our officers have the tools and technology needed to most effectively protect our communities. As technology evolves into the future, so too will the way our police force operates."

    Privacy groups have given up on fighting for facial recognition privacy, saying they’ve been overwhelmed by business interests.
    © Flickr/ Sheila Scarborough
    First Face Recognition App Allows for Profiling People by Snapping a Photo

    Alun Michael, South Wales police and crime commissioner, also spoke about the force’s interest in using facial recognition to delve into "pre-crime," a rather controversial kind of predictive technology similar to that seen in the movie "Minority Report," which highlights someone as a person of interest before they’ve actually committed a crime.

    Michael said, "Our approach to policing is very much centred upon early intervention and prompt, positive action; the introduction of facial recognition helps to support these aims by allowing us to identify vulnerability, challenge perpetrators, and reduce instances of offending within environments where the technology is deployed."

    There are 5.9 million closed circuit cameras in the UK, roughly 1 per every 11 people. Police in Leicestershire began conducting trials runs of the NeoFace facial recognition software two years ago, eventually integrating with the FaceWatch software that allowed business owners to view still images from CCTV footage to share with police after a crime is committed.

    Wales Online quoted a police spokeswoman saying, "South Wales Police has made significant progress in the development of its technology in the past 18 months, and that work is only set to continue as we strive to ensure we arm our officers with the very best technology commercially available – providing the public benefit is both proven and justifiable."

    Related:

    UK Police Release Brother of Manchester Attacker Ismail Abedi Without Charges
    US Supreme Court to Hear Police Cellphone Search Lawsuit
    British Police Name Two London Bridge Attackers - Met Police
    UK Police to Enhance Security Measures at Public Events After London Attack
    Police Open Fire as Man Tries to Attack Law Enforcement at Notre Dame in Paris
    Tags:
    Arrest, CCTV cameras, surveillance cameras, face recognition, Wales, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok