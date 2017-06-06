Belgian Police Detain Twelve People in Connection With 2016 Attacks

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The police detained 12 people in Brussels on Tuesday in connection with the 2016 attacks in the Belgian capital, the country's prosecutors' office said in a statement.

"Twelve people were detained and took in for questioning by the federal judiciary police. An investigating judge will in the next few hours make decision on their subsequent arrest," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the statement, the people were arrested in the course of 14 raids carried out in six Brussels communes of Evere, Saint-Gilles, Laeken, Schaerbeek and Haren in relation to the last year's attacks.

On March 22, 2016, two explosions struck the airport of Brussels and later one more occurred at Maalbeek metro station. The attacks claimed over 30 lives, while 340 people were injured. The Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, claimed responsibility for the attack.