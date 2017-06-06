Register
19:42 GMT +306 June 2017
    Police officers observe a minute's silence for the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market at London Bridge Station, London, Britain, June 6, 2017

    Terror Attacks Lead to Doubling of Data Sharing Among EU Countries - Europol

    European police (Europol) European Counterterrorism Center head Manuel Navarrete said that the recent terror attacks in the European Union lead to increase of exchange of information among EU member states.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Exchange of information among EU member states has increased in the recent years in the wake of terror attacks, European police (Europol) European Counterterrorism Center head Manuel Navarrete stated in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

    "The recent attacks on the European Union soil have led to a significant increase of cooperation at the member state level," Navarrete said at an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. "We almost doubled the information that we exchange in the recent years."

    Council of Europe Adopts New Guidelines for Support of Terror Attack Victims
    The threat of terrorist attacks in Europe remains high amid a series of deadly incidents over the past year, including the one on London Bridge on Saturday in which at least seven people were killed and 48 injured. Another attack by Islamic extremists took place in Manchester on May 22, killing 22 people and injuring more than 120 others.

    Terrorists have also targeted London in March, Stockholm in April and Berlin and Nice in late 2016.

    The French government declared a state of emergency after Islamic terrorists attacked Paris on November 13, 2015. Following another attack in Nice on December 14, the French National Assembly voted to extend the state of emergency until July 2017.

