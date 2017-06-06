Terror Attacks Lead to Doubling of Data Sharing Among EU Countries - Europol

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Exchange of information among EU member states has increased in the recent years in the wake of terror attacks, European police (Europol) European Counterterrorism Center head Manuel Navarrete stated in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

"The recent attacks on the European Union soil have led to a significant increase of cooperation at the member state level," Navarrete said at an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank. "We almost doubled the information that we exchange in the recent years."

The threat of terrorist attacks in Europe remains high amid a series of deadly incidents over the past year, including the one on London Bridge on Saturday in which at least seven people were killed and 48 injured. Another attack by Islamic extremists took place in Manchester on May 22, killing 22 people and injuring more than 120 others.

Terrorists have also targeted London in March, Stockholm in April and Berlin and Nice in late 2016.

The French government declared a state of emergency after Islamic terrorists attacked Paris on November 13, 2015. Following another attack in Nice on December 14, the French National Assembly voted to extend the state of emergency until July 2017.