Police Open Fire as Man Tries to Attack Law Enforcement at Notre Dame in Paris

#BREAKING: Paris police say they are attending an incident at Notre Dame and warn public to stay away; Reports shots fired pic.twitter.com/cakygj8fNw — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 6 июня 2017 г.

According to the Europe 1 television channel, the attacker attempted to assault three police officers on the forecourt of the cathedral. One of the officers shot the attacker twice, wounding him.

Police respond to alert at Paris's Notre Dame cathedral amid reports of gunshots and panic #NotreDameAttack #France https://t.co/2Mup5tBWHP — Darren Oatway (@DarrenOatway) 6 июня 2017 г.

We're trapped in Notre-Dame de Paris, something is happening outside. Police sirens can be heard. They are not letting anyone in or out — Matthew CurrieHolmes (@mch2k) 6 июня 2017 г.

The assailant was reportedly hospitalized. The police urged the public to stay away from the area. Franceinfo said there might have been two explosions causing crowd movement.

Officials asking all to raise hands in Notre Dame @kevincorke pic.twitter.com/0Yu2SORcTz — MManning (@micmanning) 6 июня 2017 г.

the "attacker" is under medical care and custody; Notre Dame visitors(900 people) are held in the cathedral for security reasons. — Chewbakaw (@chewbakaw) 6 июня 2017 г.

De evakuerer Notre-Dame. Det går rykter om skyting og at en mann er skutt. Nå sperrer politiet av gatene. #paris pic.twitter.com/NtKKLzE4gX — Linn Gjerstad (@LinnGjerstad) 6 июня 2017 г.

France has been on alert following the deadly attacks in November 2015 in Paris and Nice in July 2016.