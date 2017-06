© AFP 2017/ ELVIS BARUKCIC Republika Srpska President Says Russia Not Meddling in Balkans Affairs

KALININGRAD (Russia) (Sputnik) — Russia does not oppose the Balkan states including Macedonia and Montenegro becoming part of European economic integration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We do not object to these countries becoming part of European economic integration," Lavrov said following talks in westernmost Russia with Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak.

Expressing hope that the economic landscape would spread across Eurasia, he pointed out that European economic integration is "natural."

"Geography assumes a single economic mechanism, a market and a common economic space," Lavrov said.