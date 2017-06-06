Register
15:09 GMT +306 June 2017
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at a campaign event at Tech Pixies, a digital marketing company in Oxford, May 15, 2017.

    Mystery as Giant Theresa May Sends Europe Rude Gesture on White Cliffs of Dover

    Europe
    A huge effigy of British Prime Minister Theresa May making a rude gesture in the direction of Europe appeared on the famous white cliffs of Dover. It was taken down very quickly, but has spawned a raft of memes on Twitter.

    The giant figure, held up by a crane, showed the Conservative leader - who has threatened to leave the European Union without a deal rather than get a "bad deal" - sticking two fingers up in the direction of France.

    In April the House of Commons exiting the European Union Committee described her stance as threatening "a very destructive outcome leading to mutually assured damage for the EU and the UK."

    The statue of Mrs. May, wearing a Union Jack skirt, comes only weeks after street artist Banksy threw up a mural in Dover mocking Brexit. In it, a man is seen chipping away at the EU flag. The scaffolding on the cliffs at St. Margaret's appeared over the weekend and locals were mystified.

    A young girl looks at artwork attributed to street artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the European Union, seen on a wall in the ferry port of Dover, Britain, May 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ HANNAH MCKAY
    A young girl looks at artwork attributed to street artist Banksy, depicting a workman chipping away at one of the 12 stars on the European Union, seen on a wall in the ferry port of Dover, Britain, May 7, 2017.

    Resident Simon Hare told his local paper: "Whether you agree or disagree with Brexit, it was crass, vulgar and insulting to any Europeans coming into Dover on the ferry and a ridiculous message to send to Europe when we are about to start negotiating our exit from the EU."

    The entire operation, with scaffolding, a large hydraulic crane and a crew of 12 people, would have been very expensive and there has been speculation that it was linked to a film production.

    The land is believed to belong to a nearby cafe owner.

    Whoever was behind the statue has provoked a lot of comment on social media and a string of memes.

    ​The latest poll, on Monday (June 5), has the Conservatives on 42 percent and Labour on 38 percent, but Mrs. May is widely considered to have had a disastrous campaign, marked by hesitation, indecision, U-turns and a refusal to debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

    Several people on Twitter suggested the giant Theresa May statue would be sent crashing over the cliff edge on Friday, when the General Election results are in.

    Back in 2012, on the eve of the European Championships, betting company Paddy Power erected a similar effigy of England football manager Roy Hodgson.

    A few weeks later England crashed out at the quarter final stage after losing on penalties to Italy.

