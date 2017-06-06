Moroccan-Italian Youssef Zaghba Named as Third Perpetrator of London Attack

© Sputnik/ Alex Maknoton UK Police Release All Detained Over London Terror Act Without Charges

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Saturday night, a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge and continued on to Borough Market, after which the attackers left the vehicle and carried out several stabbings at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes. The attack left at least seven people dead and 48 injured . UK police named 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane as two of the suspects.

According to the Corriere Della Sera, Zaghba was born in January 1995 in Fez, Morocco, to a Moroccan father and an Italian mother. Last year, he was stopped at the Bologna airport while trying to fly to Turkey to reach Syria.

The media outlet reported that Italian intelligence had made Zaghba’s presence and movements known to both Moroccan and UK authorities.