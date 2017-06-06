Lithuanian Authorities Say Fence on Russian Border to Help Fight Shadow Economy

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — A fence on the Lithuanian border with Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad will help combating border violations and shadow economy, Commander of the country's State Border Guard Service Renatas Pozela said on Monday as the service has launched the fence's construction earlier in the day.

"Today, the shadow economy is our biggest problem. The construction of the fence is an additional security measure, which through the surveillance system will detect potential border violators," Pozela told reporters.

In January 2016, Lithuanian Interior Minister Eimutis Misiunas said 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) had been allocated to the Baltic country's 2017 budget for the construction of the fence.

The border between Lithuania and Russia runs for 255 kilometers (158 miles) and passes through the Curonian Spit and Curonian Lagoon, then along the Neman River, Sesupe, Sirvinta, Liepona and Lake Vistytis. So far, the border of Lithuania and Kaliningrad region is marked only by special signs and a 13-meter control line.