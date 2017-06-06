Over $5.1M Raised During Concert to Help Families of Manchester Attack Victims

© AP Photo/ Defiant Manchester Music Fans Show Courage Hours After London Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Financial Times newspaper, the net tickets proceeds for the One Love Manchester concert with participation of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, the Black Eyed Peas, Pharrell Williams and others, amounted to some $2.5 million, while the rest of the sum was donated during the performance.

The money is set to be sent to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester city council and the British Red Cross.

The concert was attended by 50,000 people, while up to 14.5 million watched the concert either online or on TV.

© AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth UK Police Release 3 People Detained Over Investigation Into Manchester Attack

The United Kingdom has been hit with a series of terrorist attacks since the beginning of the year. The most recent incident took place on Saturday evening, when a three men driving a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing in the direction of Borough Market. The three men then left the vehicle and attacked several people with knives. At least seven people have died, about 50 others sustained injuries. The police shot the attackers on the scene.

A similar attack took place in late March, when a man drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London, killing five people including the attacker himself, and injuring at least 50 more.

Two weeks ago, on May 22, a deadly blast occurred at the entrance to Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, claiming the lives of at least 22 and injuring almost 120 others.