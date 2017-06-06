Family of Russian Boy Killed in Bavaria to Get Aid After Situation Clarified

© AFP 2017/ Boris Roessler / dpa Afghan Man Who Killed 5-Year Old Russian Boy in Bavaria Was Under Surveillance

BERLIN (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the online magazine FOCUS reported that a 41-year-old Afghan man stabbed to death a five-year-old Russian boy and severely injured his mother in asylum shelter near Regensburg. The offender was killed by police officers who had arrived on the scene. The Russian diplomatic missions in Germany said they were verifying reports of the incident with the possible participation of Russian citizens.

"All the circumstances [of the incident] are being clarified in coordination with representatives of Russia's overseas institutions in Germany, including the citizenship of the deceased child, injured woman and her second child, their residence status on the territory of this country and the health condition," Kuznetsova said.

The children's ombudsman added that officials were also checking the information on the family's relatives in Germany and Russia as well as the possibility of its transportation.

"On the basis of the information received, an appropriate algorithm to render assistance to this family will be adopted. In this regard, a request has been sent to Russia's Consul General in Munich," Kuznetsova noted.

Earlier in the day, the Bavarian police said the attacker was charged by the Munich land court with arson in October 2009 and sentenced for five years and 10 months. He was placed under police surveillance after being released in January 2015.