UK Police Release All Detained Over London Terror Act Without Charges

LONDON (Sputnik) — All those detained in relation to Saturday's deadly terror attack in the UK capital of London were released without charges, the city's Metropolitan Police Service said Tuesday.
"All those arrested in connection with the #LondonBridge terror attack have now been released without charge," the police wrote on Twitter.
All those arrested in connection with the #LondonBridge terror attack have now been released without charge https://t.co/ZIMG5UnVoe— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 5 июня 2017 г.
On Sunday, police arrested 12 people in the investigation into Saturday's attack.
A similar attack took place in late March, when a man drove his car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing five people including the attacker himself, and injuring at least 50 more.
Two weeks ago, on May 22, a deadly blast occurred at the entrance to Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, claiming the lives of at least 22 and injuring almost 120 others.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)