UK Green Party Hopes to Get Second Seat in Parliament at General Election

LONDON (Sputnik) — The Green Party of England and Wales (GPEW) believes it has a real chance to get one more parliamentarian elected at the general election on June 8, in Bristol West constituency, bringing the total number to two, Shahrar Ali, the party's spokesman for home affairs and former deputy leader, told Sputnik on Monday.

Until now, the party has had only one representative at Westminster, Caroline Lucas, for Brighton Pavilion.

"We want to reelect currently sole MP [Member of Parliament]. But we also have a number of target seats — Bristol West constituency, Molly Scott Cato. There is a fantastic opportunity there for us, where we came second last time with a massive swing in our favor. So there is a real chance of getting a second MP," Ali said.

He noted that the Green Party "can get parliamentarians even with this first-past-the-post system," which places small parties at a disadvantage.

The support for the Greens in the upcoming election may stem from the anxiety of people over the problem of climate change, especially after US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal from Paris Agreement.

"It's really dispiriting when a leader of the so-called free world is adopting such a position," Ali noted.

Last Thursday, Trump announced his decision to pull out of the Paris accord, although the president expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be more fair to the United States,

The latest ICM poll, published on Monday, suggests that the Greens may hope for 3 percent. A ComRes poll, published on Saturday, has them at 1 percent of the potential votes.

