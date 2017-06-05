Republika Srpska President Hopes for Putin’s Visit to Region’s Capital

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik told Sputnik on Monday that he hoped for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the region’s capital of Banja Luka.
"At one point, as I have told President Putin, we would like him to visit Banja Luka," Dodik said following his recent conversation with the Russian leader on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) where they discussed the development of cooperation.
The 21st annual SPIEF, held last week, is a major global platform for business representatives where crucial economic issues are discussed. The Sputnik news agency was an official media partner of the forum.
