22:29 GMT +305 June 2017
    Macedonian Army honor guard officers change the national flags during a special ceremony in front of the government building in Macedonia's capital Skopje, Friday, Aug. 9, 2013

    Russia Would Not Risk Reputation to Interfere in Macedonia's Internal Affairs

    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    110714

    Oleg Morozov, a member of Russia's Federation Council international affairs committee, said that while Macedonia and the Balkans in general are very important to Russia, on the whole, it is difficult to imagine that Russia would start meddling in all Macedonian affairs, risking its reputation.

    People protest in front of the Parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Macedonia's capital, Skopje, Tuesday to protest a visit by a European Union envoy who is trying to break the political deadlock that has left the country without a government for three months
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    'Groundless' Claims of Russia's Involvement in Macedonia's Internal Affairs Financed From US - Moscow
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow would not risk its reputation to meddle in Macedonia's internal affairs or to dissuade it from joining NATO, Oleg Morozov, a member of Russia's Federation Council international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

    On June 4, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), supported by the Open Society Foundations network, founded by billionaire George Soros, and the US Department of State, published an article claiming that Russian diplomats and spies have been spreading propaganda and provoking disagreements in Macedonia.

    "While Macedonia and the Balkans in general are very important to Russia, on the whole, it is difficult to imagine that Russia would start meddling in all Macedonian affairs, risking its reputation. Such accusations are political conspirology, not based on any actual facts," Morozov said.

    Protesters demonstrate in front of the parliament in Skopje, Macedonia, May 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ognen Teofilovski
    Pot, Meet Kettle: Soros and State Dept-Funded Group Accuses Russia of Meddling in Macedonia
    According to the senator, the suggestion that Russia may thus be trying to prevent Macedonia from joining NATO is also groundless.

    "Yes, [Macedonia joining NATO] would have been unpleasant, just like the accession of Montenegro. But Russia will not hurt its own reputation, lead any subversive activities. This would cost too much, it has reputational risks," Morozov outlined.

    The Russian lawmaker added that such accusations seemed the result of generally anti-Russian mood, prevalent in Europe and the United States.

    The OCCRP used what it said was a briefing for director of the Macedonian Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK) and several other documents as the basis for its report. The report contains photos of only parts of the documents, which makes it hard to ascertain their authenticity.

