Afghan Man Who Killed 5-Year Old Russian Boy in Bavaria Was Under Surveillance

© Sputnik/ Alex Maknoton One of London Attackers Tried to Recruit, Radicalize Children

BERLIN (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the online magazine FOCUS reported that a 41-year-old Afghan national killed a five-year-old Russian boy and severely injured his mother at an asylum seekers' center near Regensburg. The perpetrator was killed by the police force who had arrived on the scene. The Russian diplomatic missions in Germany said that they were verifying reports of the incident with the possible participation of Russian citizens.

The Bavarian police said in the statement that the offender was charged by the Munich land court with arson in October 2009, and was sentenced for five years and 10 months, being released in January 2015.

"After release from prison, he lived in a shelter for refugees in Arnschwang and was under surveillance due to arson charges," the statement said.

The police added that the Afghan national was wearing an ankle monitor and his freedom of movement was limited to the area, where the shelter is located. However, the man repeatedly violated the requirements on restriction of movement, and was fined for violations in February 2016.