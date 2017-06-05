Republika Srpska President Says Russia Not Meddling in Balkans Affairs

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Russia does not interfere in the affairs of the Balkan countries, President of Republika Srpska's Milorad Dodik told Sputnik on Monday.

"Any intervention that implies the support of one side against another, leads to new conflicts and a new aggravation of the situation. Russia does not behave this way," Dodik said.

"I consider unacceptable the political game of putting Russia in a position where it has to constantly justify itself and give explanations for its actions," the Republika Srpska leader added.