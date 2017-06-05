UK to Keep Threat Level at 'Severe' Following London Attacks

© AP Photo/ Alastair Grant Terrorist Threat in UK for Most Part Not Coming From Abroad - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The threat level in the United Kingdom remains "severe" and a new attack is still highly possible following Saturday attacks in London, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday.

After the May 22 attack in the UK city of Manchester, the threat level in the United Kingdom was raised from "severe" to "critical," but a short while later reduced back to "severe."

"JTAC, that's the independent The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, have confirmed that the national threat level remains at 'severe', that means that the terrorist attack is highly likely," May said at a press conference, broadcast by the BBC, following the government emergency meeting.

May called the Saturday events "an attack on the free world."

On Saturday night, a vehicle drove into pedestrians on London bridge, with its three occupants then leaving the car and attacking several people with knives. At least seven people have died, 48 injured. Police killed the three attackers on the scene and later took 12 people into custody in connection with the attacks.