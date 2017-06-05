Blind Spot: Swedish Discrimination Ombudsman Gets Reported for Discrimination

The Discrimination Ombudman's Office (DO) invited censure when it sent an ordinary letter to a blind woman.
However, despite all the previous negotiations, Anna Bergholtz received a plain letter via snail-mail, which caused her temper to boil over.
"Asking someone else to read aloud a text about a very important decision is not the same as reading it oneself. I believe everyone can understand that," a dismayed Anna Bergholtz told Swedish Radio.
Due to being involved in similar situations several times before, Anna Bergholtz finally chose to report the DO to the DO itself for lack of accessibility.
"This is a recurrent problem with the authorities, but you may think that Discrimination Ombudsman's Office should know better and be able to set a good example," Anna Bergholtz said.
Recently, the first verdict was handed out under the new law. A school in Vara Municipality was sentenced to pay a fine to a student for failing to provide wheelchair access. At present, the DO is investigating a case against the Social Insurance Fund after a visually impaired woman complained that their website hadn't been adapted for people with visual disabilities.
Anna Bergholtz's case, though, is unique in that she actually accused the DO of being guilty of violating the law it itself was meant to oversee.
In order to maintain its impartiality, the DO won't investigate the complaints against itself. Instead, the case will be referred to the country's Justice Ombudsman. DO press officer Clas Lundstedt declined to comment on the individual case, but suggested that the DO was doing its best to provide a high level of accessibility.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)