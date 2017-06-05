Stop Muslim Migration to Stop Terror, Poland's Interior Minister Tells Europe

In the aftermath of recent terrorist attacks in the UK, Poland's Interior Minister has connected the threat of terrorism in Western Europe with increasing numbers of Muslim immigrants from the Middle East and North Africa, and renewed calls for the EU to review its migration policy.

"The threat of terrorist attacks, which are carried out by Muslim terrorists, is a fact," Mariusz Blaszczak told Poland's TVP Info.

"Western Europe is experiencing an identity crisis, a departure from the roots of European civilization, and thus Christianity. This reaps tragic consequences. The indulgence of multiculturalism and political correctness reaps tragic consequences," Blaszczak continued.

The Interior Minister also referred to the EU Commission's plan to relocate refugees from the Middle East across the EU, which he called "unacceptable."

"What the European Commission is trying to impose on Poland, among others, which the previous PO-PSL coalition government agreed to, is unacceptable. It could lead to serious events, the kind of tragic events which are taking place in Western Europe (…) fortunately, the election resulted in a change of government and the current Law and Justice government is not subject to this pressure. We are tightening Poland's external borders and also helping our partners in the EU. We have moved away from this tragic decision to open borders and also our country to refugees," the minister said.

Blaszczak called on the EU to change its migration policy and respect the "European values of Christian civilization."

"There needs to be decisive, consistent action to eradicate terrorism, and one aspect of this task is to end the open door policy for the influx of Muslim immigrants from North Africa and the Middle East," he declared.

The UK suffered its third terror attack in less than three months on Saturday, when terrorists drove a vehicle into dozens of pedestrians on London Bridge.

The three attackers continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which they jumped out of the van and stabbed passers-by at the market. The attackers killed seven people dead and injured 48, before they were confronted by police and shot dead. The Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On March 22, an attacker identified as Khalid Masood drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in the city’s center. He then left the car, armed with a knife, and attempted to enter the Parliament building. The attack left five people dead, including the attacker, and at least 50 people injured.

On May 22, a deadly blast occurred outside of the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, killing 22 people and injuring over 120. The police identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the perpetrator of the attack and have arrested over a dozen people in connection with their investigation into a suspected Daesh terror network operating in north-west England.