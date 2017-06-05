Register
14:54 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies in central London while on the General Election campaign trail. Monday June 5, 2017.

    UK General Election 2017: Politicians, Policies, Polls

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Matthews
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (7)
    333880

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has seen her Conservative Party's lead over the main opposition Labour Party slip in the weeks since she called a snap general election she wanted to use to consolidate her grip on power, having inherited a working majority in the House of Commons of just 17.

    Theresa May became Conservative Party leader — and, therefore, prime minister — after the resignation of David Cameron, who announced his intention to quit the day after the UK voted, in a referendum, June 23, to leave the European Union.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London, where she is meeting Conservative party general election candidates from across London and the south east of England, Monday May 8, 2017. Britain will hold a general election on June 8
    © AP Photo/ Stefan Rousseau
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Dhamecha Lohana Centre in north west London, where she is meeting Conservative party general election candidates from across London and the south east of England, Monday May 8, 2017. Britain will hold a general election on June 8

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    British PM Theresa May Shows 'Ice Woman' Image to Gain Brexit Mandate
    Once in office, Theresa May announced she would trigger Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon — formally beginning the process of leaving the EU — by the end of March 2017.  She said, in her first few months in office, she would not call a general election that would give her a personal mandate as prime minister. 

    However, she changed her mind and called an election, when she knew she would face no opposition from the Labour Party, the majority of whose MPs — largely opposed to its leader, Jeremey Corbyn — wanted an election to lose it so that they could depose Corbyn.

    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, waves at a campaign event in Reading, May 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, waves at a campaign event in Reading, May 31, 2017.

    At that time, May had a working majority of only 17 and she went to the country demanding a mandate for the upcoming Brexit negotiations. She wanted to win a landslide victory and all the polls showed she would get it.

    On April 18 — the day May announced the election — her party stood at 48 percent in the opinion polls, against Labour's 23 percent — a huge lead of 25 percent, according to pollsters ICM, which was likely to give her an unassailable win in the general election.

    Roll on a few weeks — and with just four days to go before the election, June 8 — her party's lead has slipped to just eleven points, with her Conservative Party of 45 percent, against Labour's 34 percent.

    ​So why has May managed to lose so much? The first answer lies in the fact that she is known as the "Ice Woman" because very few people ever get close to her and she has shown — in TV interviews — herself to be uncomfortable on camera.

    Second, she has refused to appear in a head-to-head TV debate with Jeremy Corbyn, which critics say is a sign that she is "frit" — to use the north English expression, meaning "afraid" — of contesting against him.

    Third, despite her desires to show herself as "strong and stable" — a phrase she has used time after time since calling the election — she is being seen by many as weak, after a series of policy U-turns, beginning with her decision to call an election, when she had previously said she would not.

    Dementia Tax

    By far the most damaging U-turn was on the so-called "dementia tax" — the manifesto pledge to make people pay for their social care if they have assets above £100,000 (US$129,000). The controversy sparked a row because those who receive state-funded care at home will be worse off if they have assets of more than £100,000 — such as if they own their home.

    ​This was a huge blow to older people — particularly those that Theresa May needs within the Conservative Party to vote for her, June 8. She then announced that the total amount people would have to pay for social care would be capped, but this was not enough the prevent a backlash towards her.

    Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    UK Election Campaigns Suspended for Second Time After London Terror Attacks

    As she heads for the ballot box, Theresa May is facing the possibility that many Conservative voters may simply not turn out, handing the advantage to Labour. 

    Worse still, she could end up with nothing like the landslide victory she was due to get when she called the election. Her claims of being a "strong and stable" leader are looking increasingly weak and unstable.

    She can only hope, privately, that her quick and robust response to the latest terrorist attack can go somewhere close to showing her strength as a leader, but she could not possibly comment on that.

    Topic:
    UK General Election 2017 (7)

    Related:

    UK Conservatives Down 1% in 1 Week to 45%, Retain Lead Over Labour
    Gap Between UK Tories, Labour Narrows to 1% Ahead of June General Election
    Labour's Poll Surge Has Establishment 'Pundits' in a Flap
    UK's Labour Party Narrows Gap on Conservatives to 6% Ahead of General Election
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, election campaign, voters, public opinion, polls, Brexit, polling, referendum, election, UK General Election 2017, UK Government, UK Parliament, YouGov, Labour Party, Conservative Party, Jeremy Corbyn, David Cameron, Theresa May, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok