Saber Strike NATO Drills Kick Off in Estonia

© Sputnik/ Sergey Stepanov 20 Aircraft to Take Part in NATO Drills in Estonia

TALLIN (Sputnik) — The NATO Saber Strike exercises, which, in addition to the Estonian military, will also be attended by servicemen of the international NATO battalion, will begin at the central training ground of the Estonian Defence Forces later in the day, the military said in a statement Monday.

"The exercises in Estonia are part of Saber Strike drills, which began on Saturday in Latvia. The headquarters of the exercises is also there. The servicemen of the Scout Battalion of the local defense forces, the UK and French troops from the international NATO battalion, as well as the engineer-sapper unit from Finland, a total of almost 1,500 people," the statement read.

The US AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and UH-64 Black Hawk multi-role helicopters, which took part in the NATO Spring Storm military drills on May 8-26, will participate in the exercises.

Saber Strike 17 exercises are being held from May 28-June 24 in multiple locations throughout Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.