Level of Terror Threat in Germany Remains High After London Attack

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The level of threat to Germany from terrorism has been kept unchanged — it remains high following Saturday's double terror attack in London, which left at least seven people dead and 48 more injured, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said.

"The level of terrorist threat in Germany remains high. After such an attack it will be neither increased nor lowered," de Maiziere said as quoted in a message posted on Sunday on the ministry's official Twitter page.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.