Berlin Lights Brandenburg Gate in UK Colors After London Terror Attack

© REUTERS/ Hannah McKay One French National Among Dead in London Terror Attack

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Berlin's most famous landmark, the Brandenburg Gate, has been illuminated in the colors of the UK flag following Saturday's double terror attack, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Gate has been lit up on Sunday to show solidarity with the government and people of the United Kingdom and pay tribute to the attack victims.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured.