One French National Among Dead in London Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A French national was killed in late Saturday's double terrorist attack in London, which left seven people killed and 48 injured, French media reported on Sunday, citing Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Earlier in the day, Le Drian said four French citizens were injured.
On Saturday, at 22:08 PM local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.
