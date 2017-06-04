UK Police to Enhance Security Measures at Public Events After London Attack

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall UK Police Studying Whether London Attack Perpetrators Had Accomplices

LONDON (Sputnik) — The UK police will enhance security measures in the capital at mass public events in the wake of the latest terrorist attack on London Bridge, UK Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday.

"The public can expect to see additional police – both armed and unarmed officers — across the Capital. And our security and policing plans for events are being reviewed. The public will also see an increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges," Rowley said as quoted in a statement published on the police website.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured.

UK Metropolitan Police said later on Sunday that 12 people had been arrested during raids in East London following recent attacks.