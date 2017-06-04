UK to Observe Minute of Silence to Honor Victims of London Terror Attack

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall UK Police Studying Whether London Attack Perpetrators Had Accomplices

LONDON (Sputnik) — A Spanish national was injured in late Saturday's double terrorist attack in London, which left a total of seven people killed and 48 injured, the Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed Sunday.

According to the ministry, the injured person was taken to a hospital, and the injuries are "likely not serious."

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

One Canadian national was killed in the attack, while media reported that German and French nationals were among those injured.

Later in the day, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere confirmed that two German nationals had been injured in the London attack, including one critically.

"We have been living with terrorism for a long time, but we are not going to get used to it," de Maiziere said as quoted by Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences.