Spanish National Injured in London Terrorist Attack

MADRID (Sputnik) — A Spanish national was injured in late Saturday's double terrorist attack in London, which left a total of seven people killed and 48 injured, the Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed Sunday.

According to the ministry, the injured person was taken to a hospital, and the injuries are "likely not serious."

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

One Canadian national was killed in the attack, while German and French nationals were among those injured.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences.