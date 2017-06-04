Spanish National Injured in London Terrorist Attack

MADRID (Sputnik) — A Spanish national was injured in late Saturday's double terrorist attack in London, which left a total of seven people killed and 48 injured, the Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed Sunday.
According to the ministry, the injured person was taken to a hospital, and the injuries are "likely not serious."
One Canadian national was killed in the attack, while German and French nationals were among those injured.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences.
