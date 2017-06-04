A Price Worth Paying? EU 'Slowly but Surely' Getting Serbia to Recognize Kosovo

Former Serbian Prime Minister Alexander Vucic was sworn in as President on May 31. He took office after an emphatic election victory on April 2, in which he received more than 55 percent of the public vote.

However, his victory was subsequently marred by several weeks of public protests, in which demonstrators called for a recount and alleged that national broadcasters had given Vucic an unfair advantage over his opponents in the run-up to the election.

His opponent Sasa Jankovic has alleged voting irregularities that resulted in 319,000 votes going uncounted. President Vucic responded to the allegation by promising to ask members of the Serbian Progressive Party [SNS] sitting on the electoral commission for a recount in front of the television cameras.

Bosko Obradovic, leader of the right-wing opposition party Dveri, who came in sixth in the presidential elections with 2.29 percent of the vote, says that many Serbs are unhappy with the country's pro-Western direction.

"He [Vucic] publicly said that his boss is the director of the World Bank and that not a single dinar from the country's budget can be spent without the permission of the International Monetary Fund," Obradovic told RIA Novosti columnist Igor Pshenichnikov.

Pshenichnikov notes that less than half of Serbs are in favor of the course towards European integration espoused by Vucic.

According to a March opinion poll by New Serbian Political Thought [NSPM] magazine, 47.7 percent of respondents answered yes to the question, "Do you support EU entry," while 39 percent said no and 13.3 percent of respondents said they weren't sure.

Serbia is traditionally pro-Russian, and most Serbs remain in favor of closer ties with Russia. A 2015 poll found that 68.2 percent of Serbs were in favor of an alliance with Russia. Respondents also expressed more support for a political and economic union with Russia than with the EU: given the choice, 35.7 percent said they would choose Russia, while just 21.1 percent picked the EU.

The importance of ties between Russia and Serbia is demonstrated by the fact that Vucic arranged a visit to Moscow just a week ahead of the elections, and held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite that, Vucic has rejected the prospect of economic integration with Russia in favor of the EU, whose demands are unpopular domestically.

The biggest areas of contention are the prospect of recognition for Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, and increased participation in NATO.

"Bringing Serbia's legislation in line with EU norms is, in fact, not such a big problem, although it requires work. The main problem and the main condition for Serbia's accession to the EU is the official recognition by Belgrade of Kosovo's independence. Vucic is heading towards this terrible moment for all Serbs — slowly but surely," Pshenichnikov writes.

"Under the aegis of the European Union, official Serbian representatives and Vucic personally have held more than one meeting with Kosovo Albanians. Formally, the reason for these meetings was humanitarian issues. However, it is plain to see that the European Union is thereby accomplishing the task of getting the Serbian public accustomed to the idea of dialogue with Kosovo Albanians as a foreign state."

The most recent such meeting took place last week, when EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini hosted an "informal gathering" of Prime Ministers of the West Balkan states, at which both Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Isa Mustafa were present.

Kosovo will hold parliamentary elections on June 11 and the front-runner in the race for the next Prime Minister of Kosovo is former Kosovo Liberation Army leader Ramush Haradinaj, who leads the opposition Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK).

In April, Serbia tried unsuccessfully to extradite Haradinaj from France on charges of war crimes. Serbian prosecutors allege he is responsible for multiple murders and rapes of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo in June 1999. Haradinaj has already been tried and cleared by The Hague war crimes tribunal for alleged war crimes committed in 1998.

The election of Haradinaj would raise tensions between Belgrade and Pristina, since Vucic would be forced to hold Brussels-mediated talks about the "normalization of relations" with Haradinaj, who recently called for more Serbian territory to be annexed in by Kosovo.

Serbia should "delete Kosovo from the Constitution" or see "one-third of Serb land added to the Kosovo map," Haradinaj said.

Prior to the meeting with Mogherini, Vucic said that Haradinaj's impending victory is set to open a host of problems.

"This raises security issues; opens problems which I don't have to talk about. We need to understand how important it is that we engage in smart, serious and responsible policy. This is possible if we increase our growth… There won't be any of that if you don't have full stability and security. We have to be economically stronger and politically more powerful in order to be able to be secure," Vucic told Serbian Radio Television.

President Vucic is hoping that EU integration will enable the country to achieve the necessary economic growth. However, this also requires integration with NATO, the military alliance which killed thousands of Serbs during its 1999 campaign of airstrikes.

"Publicly Vucic declares that Serbia has chosen 'military neutrality […] In reality, Serbia doesn't have any kind of military neutrality," Pshenichnikov writes.

"Many commentators think that the formula of military neutrality was intended to prevent the creation of an effective military alliance with Russia, which most Serbs are in favor of."

In 2015, the Serbian Parliament ratified the Status of Forces Agreement with NATO and adopted the Individual Partnership Action Plan, which provides a framework for military co-operation between Serbia and NATO.

However, the prospect of NATO membership remains unpopular among Serbs. According to a poll in March carried out by Serbia's Institute for European Affairs, just 11 percent of Serbs are in favor of joining NATO, while 84 percent are opposed. One-fifth of respondents named then-Prime Minister Vucic as the politician most in favor of joining NATO.