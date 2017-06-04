Uber Hiked Taxi Fares During Terrorist Attack in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Uber taxi service increased tariffs on Saturday night in central London following the terror attack on London Bridge, UK media reported Sunday, citing witnesses who tried to use the taxi service.

Seriously @Uber? 2.1x surge pricing during a serious incident in London? Your driver was a gem, but I can't say the same for you. pic.twitter.com/Krv7am5X0R — Victoria Anderson (@VFAnderson) June 4, 2017

According to The Sun newspaper, numerous users published posts on social media stating that prices for trips had increased three or four times compared to the usual tariffs.

Journeys normally costing around 7 UK pounds ($9) were hiked up to as much as 40 pounds in line with Uber's peak demand rates.

Why is the uber driver saying it will cost £300 to avoid Central london, he should not be charging and just getting us to safety — izzle (@isobelvandyke) June 3, 2017

Uber, on its part, said in a statement that fare surges had been stopped as soon as it learned about the attack.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured.