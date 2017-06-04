Eiffel Tower to Go Dark Honoring Victims of London Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT). The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

"To honor the victims of the London terrorist attack, the Eiffel Tower will switch off its lights tonight from 00:45 [22:45 GMT]," Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter page.

According to UK local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. UK Metropolitan Police said later on Sunday that 12 people had been arrested during raids in East London following the incident.