BAKU (Sputnik) — Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday called for a decisive and consistent fight against terrorism in the wake of Saturday's deadly incident in London.

"This bloody incident is yet another reminder that terrorism is evil and that it is necessary and important to resolutely and consistently fight it in all its manifestations. I share your grief, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of the United Kingdom, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery," the statement the on the president's website read.

June 3

On, at 22:08 PM local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.