Police Conduct Raid at Home of London Terror Attack Suspect

LONDON (Sputnik) — London police is conducting searches at the home of a terror suspect who participated in late Saturday's double terror attack in London, local media said Sunday.

Police had raided the home of one of the London attackers in East London's Barking and Dagenham borough, the Sky News broadcaster reported.

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls Metropolitan Police Arrest 12 People Following Deadly Attacks in London

A nearby street remains blocked and a witness heard pops, which could be police-controlled explosions, according to the broadcaster.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured.

UK Metropolitan Police said later on Sunday that 12 people had been arrested during raids in East London following recent attacks.