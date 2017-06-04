Metropolitan Police Arrest 12 People Following Deadly Attacks in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Metropolitan Police have arrested 12 people during raids in East London following recent attacks, which claimed the lives of at least seven people, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night's incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area. Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing," the statement on the website of Metropolitan Police read.

June 3

On, at 22:08 PM local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.