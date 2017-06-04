Register
16:10 GMT +304 June 2017
Live
    Search
    #FsA14 - Freiheit statt Angst | Die Grünen

    German Greens Facing Legal Action Over Anti-Russian Slurs

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / mw238 / #FsA14 - Freiheit statt Angst | Die Grünen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2619111

    A political dispute over the proposed twinning of Darmstadt with the Russian town of Obninsk is set to end up in the German courts, after a Green politician allegedly used anti-Russian slurs in his objection to the proposal.

    Magazines
    © Photo: Pixabay
    German Magazine Rolls Out a Cover Mocking Trump (PHOTO)
    The German Greens are facing legal action after a local politician in Darmstadt, in the state of Hesse, allegedly committed incitement to ethnic hatred during a discussion about the proposed twinning of Darmstadt with Obninsk in Russia.

    Addressing the town council, Green politician Philip Kraemer declared his opposition to the proposal and called Russians "murderers." As a result, politicians from Alternative for Germany reported him to the local police department in Hesse.

    "Instead, you stand with your proposed city partnership on the side of the murderers. The same murderers who are also […] driving the escalation in Ukraine again, with numerous dead civilians," Kraemer declared, Sputnik Deutschland reported.

    Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of involvement in the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, which began in March 2014 when Kiev launched a military campaign against those supporting the independence of the Donbass region, who refused to recognize the government which took power as a result of the Euromaidan coup d'etat.

    Thomas Arend, leader of Alternative for Germany on Darmstadt's town council, told Sputnik Deutschland that he reported Kraemer to the police because the politician "insulted an entire nation," which is incitement to ethnic hatred.

    "We have filed a complaint with the police about incitement, because we can't understand how a town councilor can openly describe a nation as murderers," Arend said.

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (File)
    © REUTERS/ Tiksa Negeri
    German Foreign Minister Hopes For 'Normandy Four' Summit on Ukrainian Crisis
    Kraemer has since said he was referring to the Russian leadership, not all Russian people, but Arend says that that wasn't clear from his statement. 

    For his part, the Green politician has filed a counter-complaint with German police, alleging that Alternative for Germany has slandered him, the Frankfurter Rundschau reported.

    Arend explained that Alternative for Germany proposed twinning Darmstadt with Obninsk as a way of recognizing the past suffering of the people of Obninsk during the Second World War, and to show gratitude for the sacrifices made by those who fought against fascism.

    "One must not forget that in December 1944 the German army invaded the small village of Obninsk. We simply see this as something good we can do for the town of Obninsk," the politician said.

    Obninsk is known in Russia for having been home to the first nuclear reactor in the world to produce electricity for public use, in 1954. In 1986, nuclear emergency specialists were sent from the city to Chernobyl to respond to the disaster.

    Although the proposed partnership between Darmstadt and Obninsk has been rejected by the local council for now, Arend and the AfD will try again as they are keen to forge greater links between Russia and Germany, which would bring economic benefits.

    "We think it's a very sensible idea, we see Russia as an important trade partner. We want better relations and a partnership with Russia," Arend said.

    Related:

    Germany Ready to Pay Twice as Much for US Gas to Avoid Dependence on Russia
    Merkel's Rival in German Election Calls Trump Most 'Non-American' President Ever
    Rock Festival in German Nurburg Resumed, Terror Threat Not Confirmed
    Angry Angela: Is the US-German Relationship Kaput?
    Tags:
    Alternative for Germany (AfD), The Greens, Darmstadt, Obninsk, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok