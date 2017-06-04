Moscow Recommends Russian Nationals in UK to Observe Security Precautions

© REUTERS/ Hannah McKay Four French Nationals Injured in London Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Rosturism) on Sunday recommended Russian tourists in the United Kingdom to observe precautions after late Saturday's double terror attack in London.

"Rosturism recommends Russian tourists in the United Kingdom to be vigilant, observe security measures, avoid mass gatherings of people and follow the instructions of local authorities," the statement said.

It was noted that the agency is in contact with Russian Foreign Ministry's crisis management center and is following the situation. The agency confirmed that there were no Russian nationals among the victims of the terrorist attack.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was treated as a terrorist attack.