Register
16:10 GMT +304 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Armed police officers walk near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain, June 4, 2017

    Calls for Overhaul of UK Counterterror 'Prevent' Strategy After London Attack

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    553931

    The third terror attack in three months in Britain has called into question the whole UK Government's 'Prevent' strategy, which aims to stop people becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism and which now needs a fundamental overhaul, Sputnik has been told.

    Seven people have died and 48 were injured after three men drove a van across London Bridge, mowing down dozens of people before running into the nearby area of Borough Market, stabbing people at random. Within eight minutes all three were shot dead by police, who have been praised for their quick reaction.

    Although the attackers were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first call, it is the third terrorist attack in three months, which some security experts says shows that the UK Government's 'Prevent' strategy is not working.

    Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    UK Election Campaigns Suspended for Second Time After London Terror Attacks

    The 'Prevent' strategy was designed to stop people from being drawn into terrorism and ensure that they are given appropriate advice and support by allowing police and intelligence agencies to work with local groups and institutions where there are risks of radicalization.

    "I think in the wake of [UK Prime Minister Theresa May's comment [following the attack] that 'enough is enough' I think the intonation that the Prevent strategy needs to be completely refreshed and redone would make an awful lot of sense," UK security expert, Will Geddes, founder of ICP Group told Sputnik.

    "One has to consider that there is a lifecycle for a terrorist. From where they are potentially recruited from and those that are within certain susceptible communities and how they can be identified. Secondly, how that radicalization can be communicated to them and what measures we can take to protect those that are susceptible," he said.

    Geddes told Sputnik that the emphasis should move from just using telephone tip-offs from families, institutions or members of the public, to supporting a new anonymous terrorist whistleblower intelligence network.

    "It's about supporting the community and even friends and family to feel confident enough to be able to communicate to the authorities and to a suitably reinforced anonymous whistleblower capability — probably more on a personalized level, rather than just a telephone level alone. It will help interject at any particular stage in that lifecycle before it materializes into an attack," Geddes told Sputnik.

    The latest attack follows the one, May 22, when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive at Manchester Arena, in the north of England, following a performance by American singer Ariana Grande, killing 23 and injuring more than 100.  The attacker was identified as Salman Ramadan Abedi, a 22-year-old British Muslim who detonated a shrapnel-laden improvised explosive device at the exit of the arena after the event. Twenty-three adults and children, including Abedi, were killed and 116 were injured, 23 critically.

    A portrait of Eilidh MacLeod, 14, who has been named as one of those who died in Monday's Manchester bombing, is seen at St Ann's Square in central Manchester, England, Friday, May 26 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    What Did They Know and When Did They Know It? UK Launches Internal Probe Into Intel on Manchester Bomber

    Police and UK security agency MI5 are carrying out an inquiry into whether or not information about Abedi's previous behavior has been overlooked, although the authorities have admitted he was not reported to them under the 'Prevent' program.

    Soft Targets

    Five people died and 50 were injured after an attacker named by the police as Khalid Masood — born Adrian Russell Ajao — drove a car across Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, mowing down pedestrians before crashing to the railings of the Houses of Parliament. He then ran through a gate, where he was accosted by two policemen, stabbing one of them to death. The assailant was then shot dead by police firearms officers.

    An attacker is treated by emergency services outside the Houses of Parliament London
    © AP Photo/ Stefan Rousseau/PA
    London Police Reveal Identity of Westminster Attacker, Call Him Khalid Masood

    Geddes told Sputnik that terrorists had turned their attention to so-called 'soft targets' — public areas where a large number of people could be attacked.

    "The ability to protect soft targets like [London Bridge and Borough Market] is virtually impossible — other than installing certain physical security barriers or protective measures that would prevent a vehicle mounting the pavement," Geddes told Sputnik.

    "Ultimately, where soft targets were not combatants will be targeted, the only way you can intercept or prevent [terrorism] will be through intelligence-gathering. Other means are incredibly difficult," he said.

    Geddes told Sputnik that — despite criticism of the 'Prevent' program, the police and security response to the London Bridge and Borough Markets attack — which saw all three assailants shot dead within eight minutes — shows how effective policing is in London.

    "The response was literally evidence not only of the degree and level of preparedness, but also the fact we are world-beating when it comes to counterterrorism," Geddes told Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Election Campaigns Suspended for Second Time After London Terror Attacks
    Four French Nationals Injured in London Attack
    At Least One Australian National Among Victims of London Attacks
    Putin Condemns Terrorist Attacks in London, Extends Condolences to Victims
    Torries Suspend National Campaigning Amid Terrorist Attacks in London
    Tags:
    terror attack, intelligence, terrorism, counterterrorism, counterterror, Metropolitan Police, MI5, Theresa May, London Bridge, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok