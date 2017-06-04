Four French Nationals Injured in London Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier reports said two French nationals were injured, one of them in critical condition.

"Four French citizens have been injured," Le Drian said while aired by France Info radio.

The minister confirmed that one of these has received serious injuries.

On June 3, at 22:08 PM local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.