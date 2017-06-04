Labour, Scottish National Parties Suspend Campaigning After Attack in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Conservative Party also suspended national campaigning following the incident.
"The Labour Party will be suspending national campaigning until this evening, after consultations with other parties, as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury," Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper.
The newspaper added that Scotland's SNP had also canceled national campaigning after the attack.
"National campaign activity has been suspended," the SNP's spokesman was quoted as saying.
According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack.
The general election in the United Kingdom is expected to be held on Thursday. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said earlier that the election would take place despite the attacks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)