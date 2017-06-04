Stoltenberg, Juncker Express Solidarity With Victims of London Attacks

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Commission's President Jean-Claude Juncker and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg extended condolences on Sunday to the victims of the deadly incidents in in the UK capital of London.

Following latest #London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe. — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) 3 июня 2017 г.

​On Saturday, at 10:08 p.m. local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

My thoughts tonight are with all those affected by brutal #LondonBridge attacks. We stand together with the people of London — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) 4 июня 2017 г.

According to the local authorities, at least six people were killed and 48 more injured.