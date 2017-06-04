Torries Suspend National Campaigning Amid Terrorist Attacks in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK's Conservative Party suspends national campaigning on Sunday after a deadly incident in country's capital of London, a spokesman of UK Prime Minister Theresa May said.

"The Conservative Party will not be campaigning nationally today. We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge," the spokesman was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper.

© REUTERS/ Hannah McKay London Bridge and Borough Market Terror Attack: What is Known So Far

On Saturday, at 10:08 p.m. local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least six people were killed and 48 more injured. Later on Sunday, the spokesman of the French government, Christophe Castaner, said that two French nationals were among the wounded, with one of them in critical condition. No Russian nationals were reportedly among the victims.