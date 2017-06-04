Torries Suspend National Campaigning Amid Terrorist Attacks in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK's Conservative Party suspends national campaigning on Sunday after a deadly incident in country's capital of London, a spokesman of UK Prime Minister Theresa May said.
"The Conservative Party will not be campaigning nationally today. We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge," the spokesman was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper.
According to the local authorities, at least six people were killed and 48 more injured. Later on Sunday, the spokesman of the French government, Christophe Castaner, said that two French nationals were among the wounded, with one of them in critical condition. No Russian nationals were reportedly among the victims.
All comments
Show new comments (0)