London Police Say Plan to Deploy More Units Following Saturday Terror Incidents

© AP Photo/ Yui Mok Death Toll in London Terror Attacks Rises to Six, Three Suspects Shot Dead

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — London police plan to deploy additional force to the streets of the UK capital in the wake of the deadly terrorist incidents which took place late on Saturday, London Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday.

“We are reviewing and planning to strengthen our policing stance across London over the forthcoming days, and there will be additional police and officers deployed across the Capital," Rowley said as quoted in a police statement.

On Saturday, at 10:08 p.m. local time, a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market. The suspects then left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within minutes.

According to the authorities, at least six people have been killed and over 30 wounded.

Police declared the attacks a terror incident.