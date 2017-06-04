UK Conservatives Down 1% in 1 Week to 45%, Retain Lead Over Labour

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Conservative Party lost 1 percent of potential votes, compared to a similar survey published a week ago, but maintained a lead over the Labour party, with 45 percent over their 34, a poll showed.

According to the ICM poll for The Sun on Sunday newspaper, the Labour party, have climbed 2 percentage points up to 34 percent of the potential votes, and remained behind the ruling Conservative Party, despite the latter losing 1 percentage point, compared to the survey from the previous week.

The Liberal Democrats have 9 percent of potential votes, while the UK Independence Party enjoy the support of 5 percent.

The poll was conducted on May 31-June 2 among 2,051 adults aged 18 and older.

The general elections is slated for June 8.