US Condemns London Terror Incidents, Offer UK Assistance

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall London Mayor Extends Condolences Following 2 Terror Incidents in City

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States condemned the terror incidents which took place late on Saturday in London and offered the United Kingdom assistance, US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"The United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening. We understand UK police are currently treating these as terrorist incidents. The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom," the statement read.