Loud Explosions Heard Near London Bridge - Reports

Dan Dale, a Sun reporter on the scene says police appear to have detonated a series of controlled explosions as police were police were concerned about possible suicide belts and so conducted the detonations.

The BBC has shared a picture of what they say is one of the attackers who was shot by police, who had canisters strapped to his body.

One of the men suspected of being behind a deadly attack on London was shown in a photograph lying on the ground with canisters strapped to his body after he was shot by the police, the BBC said.

The possible attacker was shown on the ground outside the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market near London Bridge.

Another man was seen lying on the ground a short distance away in the photograph.

